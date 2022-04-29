ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ice Cube screamed so loud on stage at the NFL Draft, he may have broken the microphone

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicked off this year's draft, held in...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

Look: Photo Of Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Going Viral

Tonight, NFL dreams will come true as players hear their names called in this year’s draft. 10 years ago, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson was one of these players. When Wilson was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with a third-round pick in the 2012 draft, it was obviously a joyous occasion for him and his family.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that they would address their need for a quarterback last offseason when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that experiment didn’t pan out. Darnold started hot but quickly regressed to the form we saw with Gang Green. Now, rumors are flying that the Panthers could trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge

The 2022 NFL Draft is about to get underway from Las Vegas, Nevada. Longtime football reporter Laura Rutledge, who’s gone from covering college football to the National Football League for the Worldwide Leader, will be on the call for ABC and ESPN. Rutledge, a University of Florida graduate, is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Is Trending Due To The Elon Musk News

Elon Musk has been the center of attention this week due to his $44 billion bid to purchase Twitter. The CEO of Tesla claims he purchased the social media platform so he can protect free speech. “By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against...
NFL
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Roger Goodell
Larry Brown Sports

Johnny Manziel appears to have a new girlfriend

Johnny Manziel and his ex-wife finalized their divorce a few months ago, and it appears the former Heisman Trophy winner is now in a new relationship. Manziel has been spotted spending time with Instagram model Kenzie Werner in South Beach this week. TMZ shared some photos of the two at the beach together on Wednesday, and they were later seen partying at some nightclubs in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
#Nfl Draft#Scream#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Sage Steele’s Comment On Colin Kaepernick Going Viral

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for “breaching her contract and violating her free-speech rights.”. During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast last year, Steele shared her negative thoughts on ESPN’s COVID-19 vaccine...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Gets Sucker Punched in Club – Watch

Somone recently took a swing at 6ix9ine in a Miami club, and it was caught on camera. Last night (April 27), 6ix9ine showed up at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami. As he was leaving around 2 a.m., someone hit the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant with a sucker punch. In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Tekashi and his security detail are seen filing out of the club. As the rapper passes one intrepid clubgoer, the guy takes a swing at 6ix9ine. The punch appears to connect with the back of 6ix9ine's head before Tekashi's security guard can react. After the punch is thrown, the scene becomes chaotic.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

