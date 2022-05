"A celebrity comedian’s first Netflix special has become a late-in-life rite of passage now, a victory lap for those rare few who make millions in a field where few keep afloat, but to what end?" asks Clare Martin. "More money? Fame? An ego boost? To appease a clamoring fan base? That unanswered question is part of what makes David Spade’s first Netflix special, Nothing Personal, feel so aimless. Filmed at Minneapolis’ Pantages Theatre, Spade almost immediately jumps into COVID material. It’s to be expected at this point, but it honestly feels like he’s ticking off boxes required for any older white man’s comedy set in 2022. Coronavirus bit? Check. Unnecessary joke about a trans woman (including dead naming her)? Check. D*ck pic chat? Check. #MeToo mention? Check. Beyond that, Spade shoehorns in topical references in order to appear relevant, but the end result feels more like a search and replace operation gone awry."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO