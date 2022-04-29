‘Everybody deserves a chance to dance’: The Relevé Project works to raise exposure to arts

Relevé is a starting point in ballet, a lifted step that is foundational to other instruction. It comes from the French term “relever,” meaning “to raise.”

In more than four decades of dance, Shannon Reising has come to understand how ballet embodies both definitions. Relevé not only meant rising on her toes in class as a toddler but also having dance help lift her from a being a child so shy she would hardly speak to becoming a woman who earned a PhD.

The belief that the arts have the power to do the same thing for others is what moved the Beaufort County native to launch The Relevé Project, a nonprofit program that seeks to build confidence and self-esteem in children and teens through increased access to dance and arts education. The project, which will host its first fundraising performance this weekend, has since 2019 funded 15 dance scholarships for students in half a dozen counties across the state.

“It’s not just basic foundational education that gives kids the ability to be successful,” said Reising, a human resources consultant who serves as volunteer president for the project. “(Dance) helps in so many other facets of life and education. I don’t care if you want to be Mikhail Baryshnikov or you just want to do it for fun, everybody deserves a chance to dance.”

Growing up in Washington, N.C., Reising had that chance. Her parents saw to it that she could take classes with Janet Cox at Le Moulin Rouge de Danse. By her senior year of high school, she had begun dance classes at East Carolina University, and before college graduation she was offered an apprenticeship at New York’s Dance New Amsterdam.

After daughter Skyelr came along, Reising, who had moved home to Washington, enrolled the child at Cox’s studio. But with her husband’s military salary, there came a time when the expense was overwhelming.

“There were a few years that we were scraping and borrowing to get by, but I always wanted her in dance class because she loved it,” Reising recalled. “There was a year there that I had to call Janet and say, ‘I just don’t think I can get this year in.’”

But Cox wouldn’t hear of it. She told Reising that the studio would provide Skyelr with a scholarship so she could continue.

“That kind of started my thought and feeling that there’s got to be a million other parents in the same situation,” Reising said.

When she took over Cox’s studio in 2015, Reising continued the tradition of making a few scholarships available to students in need. Some were brought to her attention by Tara Shumaker-Nojima, who has taught dance at J.H. Rose High School for more than two decades.

“I’ve always had students who love dance but who could never afford studio classes, and anyone who teaches at a public school understands this,” said Shumaker-Nojima, who has known Reising since college and now teaches part-time at her studio. “We would always do fundraisers for my students to take class at her studio, or either I would just gift them the class and not charge them as long as Shannon said it was OK.”

Reising recalls the day her friend and fellow dance instructor called her about a high school student who had talent but no support that would enable him to develop as a dancer. Due to hardships at home, he was sleeping on the floor at a friend’s house just to try to get through high school. Reising told Shumaker-Nojima to bring the teen with her to class. Although The Relevé Project had not yet been launched, the two women saw to it that he could study dance for two years, which led to him earning a college scholarship.

“He was kind of like our inspiration to start it,” said Shumaker-Nojima, who serves on the board of directors for The Relevé Project. “These kids need a place to just let it go. Kids have all these emotions, and they don’t know what to do with them. Dance is a way to escape from the drama, escape from the stress. … Unfortunately, a lot of kids just don’t have the money to be able to go to a dance class.”

As she talked with colleagues in other parts of the state, Shumaker-Nojima heard about similar needs. Dance studio owners told stories of single moms or families with multiple children who could not afford for all of them to explore dance.

“How do you say yes to one child and not the other because you can’t afford it?” she said. “That’s a heartbreak for a mom.”

Reising has seen the need for scholarships grow due to cuts in arts programming at some public schools. Economic hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic also have taken their toll.

She recalls one competition dancer near White Oak in Bladen County whose parents both lost their jobs during COVID.

“Her studio owner heard about us and reached out to me and said, ‘I’ve got a dancer who’s going to have to quit completely,’” Reising said. “She would have not been able to continue that next season at all if it hadn’t been for Relevé.”

Scholarships provided through the project pay tuition for a dance class for a full year. Participating studios agree to provide the instruction at cost, which is paid by the nonprofit. Scholarship recipients, who are are chosen based on merit as well as financial need, must demonstrate a passion for their art through an essay and a video of their work.

Scholarship recipient Harper Willoughby of Williamston has been a student at Le Moulin Rouge de Danse since she was 3. Her mother, Kristi, recalls that although Harper tried sports including basketball and softball, “As the years have progressed, dance is the only thing she cares about.”

Now 12, Harper has dreams of studying dance in college and wants to take additional classes to make that a reality. But when her mother lost her job due to COVID-19, those additional classes were a financial stretch.

“This is her thing; she loves it,” Kristy Willoughby said. “It (the scholarship) definitely helps.”

Harper is among several scholarship recipients who will be featured in Sunday’s Raise the Barre performance in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. The event also will include dancers from Katura Dance Academy, Elite Dance and Cheer, Stage of Grace and Miracles in Motion. Some, but not all, participating studios have dancers who have benefited from The Relevé Project.

“Our vision is to get the word out and get more people involved,” Shumaker-Nojima said. “Hopefully this will be a good taking off point for something spectacular.”

The Raise the Barre dance concert will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday in Wright Auditorium. Visit tickets.ecu.edu. For information about The Relevé Project, visit releve.org.