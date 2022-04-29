Farmville Central Boys Athlete of the Winter: Jah Short

Another standout season on the hardwood highlighted the boys’ winter sports season at Farmville Central.

The Jaguars earned their fourth trip to the 2A state championship game in as many years, and while they were unable to make it four consecutive titles, the success of their season was not diminished.

Farmville Central finished the year 27-4, including a perfect 12-0 mark in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play, as they won their fourth straight conference and Eastern Regional crowns.

While the team had impact players up and down the lineup, none were more important to the success than Jah Short, the Daily Reflector’s Boys’ Athlete of the Winter for Farmville.

The junior had an explosive season on the offensive end of the court, while also making an impact defensively for the Jags.

He led the team with 19.2 points per game to go along with six rebounds per game as he also dished out two assists per game.

Short threw down many highlight reel dunks on the year, including one in the 2A title game against Robinson, where he nearly willed Farmville Central to a come from behind win with a game-high 28 points.

His strong play led to him being named Second Team All-State by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association while also being earning EPC Player of the Year honors.

Honorable Mentions Basketball

Alex Moye — Had a knack for coming up with the big play on either end of the court whenever the Jaguars needed it most.

The sophomore nearly averaged a double-double on the year, scoring 10.3 points per game and pulling down eight boards a game.

He earned EPC All-Conference honors and was also named to the NCBCA Region 3 first team.

Jayden Pitt — The junior had a strong offensive season for Farmville Central, making his living behind the arc.

Pitt led the team in 3-pointers made, finished second with 14 points per game and also led the Jaguars in assists with four a game.

Mykal Williams — Burst onto the scene as a freshman, playing a key role as a starter throughout the season.

He finished with 12 points per game on the year and stepped up for the team when it was without starters for several games in the middle portions of the season.

Derrick Cox — In his final season with the team, Cox proved to be a key leader both on and off the court.

Battling back from an injury suffered at the John Wall Holiday Invitational, the senior averaged 10 points per game and six rebounds a game to close out his career with the Jaguars.

Indoor Track and Field

Tiyun Turnage — Was the lone Jaguar to compete at the 1A/2A state championship meet.

Turnage took seventh in the 500-meter run after recording a time of 1:12.39.