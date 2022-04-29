Farmville Central Girls Athlete of the Winter: Amiya Joyner

Farmville Central’s girls’ basketball team enjoyed yet another strong season on the hardwood this past winter.

The Jaguars earned their fourth 2A state championship game berth in as many years and finished the season with a mark of 27-5 despite falling short against Salisbury in the title game.

At the forefront of the team’s success was senior Amiya Joyner, who was a double-double machine this season on her way to being named The Daily Reflector’s Girls Athlete of the Winter for Farmville Central.

Joyner finished the year averaging 18.2 points per game to go along with 12.4 rebounds, and she scored in double figures in all but two of her 28 games this season.

The center scored 20-plus points 12 times on the year, highlighted by a pair of 30-point performances, scoring 30 in a win over St. Pauls in the Eastern Regional final, as well as a season-high 38 in a win over North Pitt.

She also recorded double-digit rebounds 15 times on the season, six times surpassing 20 boards, including the state title game where she had 23 rebounds to go along with 16 points.

In a win over North Lenoir, Joyner pulled down a season-high 28 rebounds to go along with 27 points.

Honorable Mentions Basketball

Journee McDaniel — Was also a walking double-double this season, as she finished her senior campaign second on the team in both points (15.7) and rebounds (8.4).

McDaniel scored in double figures in 22 of her 27 games this year, recording double-doubles in 10 of those games. While she had many strong performances on the season, one game stands above the rest.

In the Eastern Plains 2A Conference title game, McDaniel exploded for 40 points to go along with 20 rebounds in a 81-72 win over North Pitt.

Kamiyah Wooten — Was a strong third scorer for the Jags this season, averaging 7.3 points per game.

The junior scored in double figures 11 times on the year, led by a 17-point night against Greene Central.

Kayln Baker — The junior was a threat to score from anywhere on the court, draining 31 3-pointers on the year.

Baker averaged 7.1 points per game behind eight double-digit games, scoring 17 points in a pair of games including a playoff win over Roanoke Rapids.

Indoor Track and Field

Savannah Whaley — The sophomore had a strong season in both the long jump and the triple jump for the Jaguars.

At the Eastern Wayne Polar Meet No. 2, she took first in the triple jump with a distance of 28-4, while finishing with a long jump of 13-3 to take second.