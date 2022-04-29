Dogwood Festival returns

FARMVILLE — Farmville’s Dogwood Festival made a triumphant return last week with Mayor John Moore calling it “The best one in the festival’s history.”

The annual event honoring the state flower drew crowds of locals as well as visitors from surrounding counties and states. Many said the festival returned some sense of normalcy and togetherness that has been missing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Amber Herring, the rumbling amusement rides, colorful food trucks and warm weather inspired nostalgia.

“Some of my favorite childhood memories are from Dogwood Festivals and other events like this,” Herring said. “When we walked up and started smelling popcorn and cotton candy, that took me back. I’m glad I get to make even more of those memories with my kids now.

“I understand why my mom didn’t like us to have candy apples now,” she added with a laugh.

In the midway, Ashton Ellis watched as her two daughters climbed the stairs of the Rapid Slide. They giggled on the descent showing their syrup-stained mouths.

“This is probably the fourth time they have been down,” Ellis said.

Ellis recently moved to the area and found out about the festival on social media.

“I’m not from around here but it seems like a close-knit community,” she said. “I’ve been looking for ways to get to know more people and I figured this would be a good way to come out and get a feel for things and something for the kids to enjoy, too.”

Some visitors set up lawn chairs around the shaded perimeter of the gazebo, content to listen to music and talk with the people around them. Tina Lewis came out to the festival on opening night to see the native Motown group The Old School Singers perform and decided to return on Sunday afternoon after she celebrated her 64th birthday.

“What a perfect way to end my birthday weekend,” Lewis said. “We got good weather, good food and good people. I’m happy they decided to have it this year. It brought people out the house again; it’s been a great turnout.”

Town Commissioner David Shackleford agreed, saying, “People were truly happy to be there. I think we all were thrilled since we haven’t had one in two years. The concerts were great and this was the best food I have ever had at a Dogwood Festival and I worked for the town for 30 years, so I have been to plenty.

“I wish we could do this every couple of months to keep the momentum going,” he said.

The Dogwood Festival always generates interest in Farmville making it a great opportunity for people to spend money within the community. In between songs, Bryan Mayer, lead singer of The I-42 Band, told the audience to “Remember to support these businesses we have out here with us today. You can’t get this stuff at Walmart or Target. Buy local.”

The singer was referring to the rows of tents that lined the town common with local vendors selling personalized jewelry, crafts, clothing and specialty cosmetics.

Community events like the Dogwood Festival provide local businesses with essential opportunities to market their products to the public, organizers said. These opportunities have become less frequent since the pandemic began and businesses have suffered losses as a result.

Most of the vendors were just happy to be back in front of the community, especially at such a large event.

“Our industry got hit hard with COVID,” food truck vendor, Taye Evans said. “The restrictions and some people being hesitant to go out. It’s been tough but we made it. We are glad to be able to be here today, doing what we can do to make people smile.”

The final day of the festival began with a communitywide church service at the gazebo in the center of the festival grounds. People gathered around to hear Apostle Ed Edwards of Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church Ministries deliver a sermon about unity, the qualities of a good Samaritan and loving your neighbor. The all-encompassing message explained the value of coming together, especially in trying times.