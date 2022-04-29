ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

These Are the Counties in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoLsdy00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 380 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 412 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lincoln County stands at 497 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Pine Bluff metro area, Lincoln County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lincoln County, AR 497 68 35,874 4,913
2 Cleveland County, AR 438 36 27,510 2,263
3 Jefferson County, AR 392 276 26,399 18,591

Comments / 0

