Miami, FL

These Are the Counties in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoLqsW00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 21,768 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 359 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Miami-Dade County stands at 401 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area, Miami-Dade County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Miami-Dade County, FL 401 10,895 44,180 1,199,724
2 Palm Beach County, FL 349 5,041 25,811 373,292
3 Broward County, FL 305 5,832 31,947 609,923

