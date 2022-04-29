ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoLpzn00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 460 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 390 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McLean County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in McLean County stands at 547 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Owensboro metro area, McLean County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 McLean County, KY 547 51 28,068 2,619
2 Daviess County, KY 385 385 31,136 31,116
3 Hancock County, KY 275 24 28,604 2,494

Comments / 0

