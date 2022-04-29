ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoLli700 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,232 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 401 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Luzerne County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Luzerne County stands at 427 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area, Luzerne County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Luzerne County, PA 427 1,356 23,258 73,932
2 Wyoming County, PA 384 106 18,566 5,122
3 Lackawanna County, PA 364 770 20,808 43,999

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf: State Police ready to implement stricter ghost gun regulations

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf, along with the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner, on Friday announced that Pennsylvania is ready to implement stricter regulations on ghost guns. In early April, The Hill reported President Biden announced a ban on unlicensed kits to manufacture ghost guns at home. The new rule includes a ban on “buy build shoot” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazleton, PA
Health
City
Wyoming, PA
Hazleton, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Health
County
Luzerne County, PA
Hazleton, PA
Coronavirus
State
Wyoming State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Luzerne County, PA
Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Hudson Valley Post

New York is Not the Smelliest State in America, But We Still Stink

Ugh, what's that smell? First impressions are huge and for those visiting a state for the first time, you don't want to have to cover your nose. Yet another group has thrown together yet another survey of the country's foulest states, and while the Empire State is not the worst, we could still do better. Everything from population density, to number of landfills, to air quality, to even dental health were considered. But with a state as big as New York, we can't all be that bad, can we? There's got to be somewhere to escape, right?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Car Theft Crimes Are Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy