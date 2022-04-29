These Are the Counties in the Raleigh, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Raleigh metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 1,558 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 120 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Raleigh metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Johnston County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Johnston County stands at 230 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Raleigh metro area, Johnston County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Johnston County, NC 230 439 31,143 59,537 2 Franklin County, NC 103 67 31,450 20,412 3 Wake County, NC 101 1,052 27,891 291,893

