ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

These Are the Counties in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoLi3w00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 564 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 473 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hancock County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hancock County stands at 478 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Weirton-Steubenville metro area, Hancock County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hancock County, WV 478 142 22,625 6,715
2 Jefferson County, OH 475 318 22,020 14,728
3 Brooke County, WV 457 104 22,115 5,036

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in California

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In California, deaths attributable to the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Hancock County, WV
Government
County
Hancock County, WV
Weirton, WV
Government
Hancock County, WV
Health
Weirton, WV
Health
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
Deadline

New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Now Dominant In New York, Driving Infections; Strain Up 47% Nationwide In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. In February, New York State Health officials identified a small number of new Covid cases related to a new, even more infectious subvariant of Omicron BA.2. Dubbed BA.2.12.1, it made up only 3% of all new cases in the state for that month. Figures released today by the CDC indicate that in the past eight weeks BA.2.12.1 has not only outcompeted BA.2 in terms of growth, but it has now become the dominant variant in the region made up of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The CDC data indicates that BA.12.2 now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
My 1053 WJLT

See How Indiana and Surrounding States Have Changed Over the Past 750 Million Years

I'm going to assume we can all look at a map and point to Indiana, Kentucky, or Illinois. Actually, we probably don't even need to look at a map. We can picture the shape of each in our heads. The same goes for the entire United States. We can visualize Florida dangling off the bottom into the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The state of Maine pointing northeast and the curve of the west coast are all pretty easy to "see" in our minds when we think about how the country looks on a map or globe. But as we know, thanks to science, the United States, and frankly every other country and continent in the world hasn't always looked the way they do now. What we may not know is how they looked before they took the shapes we're familiar with. Thanks to a new interactive globe, now we do.
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Mississippi set to become last U.S. state with an equal pay law

Mississippi will become the final state with a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men. The law will become effective on July 1. A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi has the only state without its own law since Alabama enacted one in 2019. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, signed House Bill 770 on Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Single People Pay the Most for Housing

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy