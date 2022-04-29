ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

These Are the Counties in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoLgIU00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 990 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 410 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hale County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hale County stands at 712 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tuscaloosa metro area, Hale County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hale County, AL 712 106 31,726 4,723
2 Pickens County, AL 503 102 25,899 5,257
3 Tuscaloosa County, AL 379 782 27,188 56,066

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hale County, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
County
Hale County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Health
AL.com

State suing Family Dollar after rat infestation closes stores in Alabama, other states

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar after the discovery of a rat infestation prompted the closure of 400 stores, including locations in Alabama. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, accuses the chain and parent company Dollar Tree of deceiving customers, negligence and engaging in a conspiracy that allowed the infestation at the West Memphis facility to occur, the AP reported. That “misconduct” exposed people to “hazardous, adulterated and contaminated products,” the lawsuit said.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Wyoming Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 80,334,000 confirmed cases of the […]
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Cheapest City to Get Groceries in Every State

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Car Theft Crimes Are Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six US states report an unexplained and severe liver disorder in children

At least six states across the US have reported either confirmed or suspected instances of a mysterious liver disorder in children also found in countries all over the world. Cases have been confirmed in four states – Delaware, Alabama, North Carolina and Illinois, and officials in New York state and Wisconsin say they are looking into reports of paediatric hepatitis – liver inflammation – that concur with the description issued last week by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).More than 160 cases of liver inflammation have been reported in children without other health problems in around a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy