These Are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoLfPl00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 1,948 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 322 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fulton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Fulton County stands at 425 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Toledo metro area, Fulton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Fulton County, OH 425 180 24,427 10,334
2 Lucas County, OH 327 1,415 23,486 101,550
3 Wood County, OH 272 353 24,352 31,642

