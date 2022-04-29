ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoLeX200 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 713 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 475 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Little River County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Little River County stands at 838 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Texarkana metro area, Little River County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Little River County, AR 838 104 26,391 3,277
2 Bowie County, TX 461 433 21,450 20,133
3 Miller County, AR 402 176 21,897 9,582

