These Are the Counties in the Savannah, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoLcla00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,161 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 304 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Effingham County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Effingham County stands at 329 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Savannah metro area, Effingham County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Effingham County, GA 329 193 22,403 13,148
2 Chatham County, GA 306 877 22,177 63,660
3 Bryan County, GA 254 91 25,417 9,121

