These Are the Counties in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 599 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 352 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Black Hawk County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Black Hawk County stands at 357 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area, Black Hawk County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Black Hawk County, IA 357 475 24,661 32,802 2 Grundy County, IA 340 42 20,711 2,556 3 Bremer County, IA 331 82 22,194 5,500

