90s country music sensation John Michael Montgomery will be performing in Lake Charles in May. Montgomery was born on January 20, 1965 in Danville, Kentucky. John was encouraged by his father to pick up music. His dad played guitar in a local country band. He cut his musical teeth by joining his family band. John's older brother is Eddie Montgomery, who with Troy Gentry would later form the duo Montgomery Gentry. Eventually, he would leave the family and start his solo career. That's when he was a representative of Atlantic Records discovered him and signed him to a record deal.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO