Stevens County, WA

These Are the Counties in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoJuTq00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 1,551 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 279 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Spokane metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stevens County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Stevens County stands at 330 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area, Stevens County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Stevens County, WA 330 146 18,472 8,167
2 Spokane County, WA 275 1,369 25,052 124,728
3 Pend Oreille County, WA 272 36 18,950 2,505

