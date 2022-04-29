ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

These Are the Counties in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoJrpf00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 394 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 325 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Staunton, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Staunton stands at 458 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Staunton-Waynesboro metro area, Staunton ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Staunton City, VA 458 112 23,221 5,678
2 Waynesboro City, VA 315 69 27,242 5,973
3 Augusta County, VA 285 213 25,119 18,764

