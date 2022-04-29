ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

These Are the Counties in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoJp4D00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 5,245 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 138 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pierce County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pierce County stands at 162 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area, Pierce County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pierce County, WA 162 1,391 22,606 194,374
2 Snohomish County, WA 144 1,135 19,565 153,902
3 King County, WA 126 2,719 18,094 391,425

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases up nearly 50% for second week

The number of identified coronavirus cases increased in Oregon for a fourth consecutive week, according to state data released Monday. The 48% increase in weekly confirmed or presumed infections marked the second consecutive week with nearly 50% growth, pushing identified cases to their highest levels since late February. But Oregon...
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Coronavirus
Tacoma, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
City
Bellevue, WA
Pierce County, WA
Health
County
Pierce County, WA
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Wa Metro Area#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTVZ

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, has tested positive for COVID-19. Wyden's office said Tuesday the lawmaker tested positive during a routine screening and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is working from home while in quarantine. Wyden is the latest U.S. political figure in...
OREGON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The first human case of avian flu in the U.S. is reported in Colorado

A man in Colorado is the first human in the U.S. to test positive for bird flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday. The case comes as the H5N1 bird influenza tears through the U.S., posing a low risk to humans while leading to the deaths of millions of birds. Some of the birds have died from the disease, but the vast majority of them are being culled to curb the spread.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Car Theft Crimes Are Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Cheapest City to Get Groceries in Every State

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy