These Are the Counties in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 5,245 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 138 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pierce County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pierce County stands at 162 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area, Pierce County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Pierce County, WA 162 1,391 22,606 194,374 2 Snohomish County, WA 144 1,135 19,565 153,902 3 King County, WA 126 2,719 18,094 391,425

