ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Inspirational quotes from DreamWorks movies to get you through this week

By Samantha Herrera
Daily Californian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith finals season finally upon us, we need all the motivation we can get to power through those essays and exams. Luckily, the Clog has scoured a long list of DreamWorks movies to hand-pick a series of the most inspirational quotes to revive your spirits. For those who may...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

4 TikTok hashtags to help get you through finals season

As we head into dead week and finals season, we all need a little pick-me-up to make us feel better. Since you’re probably procrastinating on studying by scrolling endlessly on TikTok anyway, here is the Clog’s list of TikTok hashtags to watch to help brighten your mood. For...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

The 15 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

Yes, the answer to that. There are heaps of top science fiction movies on Netflix. In no particular order, we've decided to make a list. Here goes... Apollo 11 1/2 is loosely based on director Richard Linklater's childhood. An animated tale set around the time of the Apollo moon landing it stars Glen Powell, Jack Black, Zachary Levi and Josh Wiggins and features a beautiful animated aesthetic.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamworks#The Movies#Clog
Collider

'The Expendables 4' CinemaCon Posters Reveal the Sequel's All-Star Cast

Almost twelve years ago, The Expendables came to theaters, launching a franchise that brings together legends of the action movie genre like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more. Now, almost eight years after the release of The Expendables 3, fans are getting their first look at The Expendables 4. The look is coming from CinemaCon in the form of posters that tease the film’s tagline and the faces new and old fans can expect to see when the film hit theaters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Splinter of the Mind’s Eye’: The Star Wars Sequel Novel That Shows What 'Empire Strikes Back' Might Have Been

While it seems impossible to imagine now, there was a time when Star Wars wasn’t one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. The ballooning budget, complex special effects, and fears that it was nothing more than a silly kids film caused 20th Century Fox to worry that the original film, directed by a New Hollywood maverick named George Lucas, would flop. Instead, the studio put most of its energy behind The Other Side of Midnight, even going as far as to demand that all theaters that wanted it also had to order Star Wars in an attempt to lessen any potential losses. But hindsight is a fascinating thing, and it’s funny to reflect on 20th Century Fox putting all their eggs in the wrong basket. Star Wars opened on May 25, 1977, in just 32 cinemas. The movie immediately broke box office records and, after a quick expansion into a wide release, became the highest-grossing film of all time. Work promptly began on a sequel, with Lucas crafting a story of considerably more scope than the original. The result was 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, widely considered the best film in the series and the entry that solidified Star Wars as a pop-culture phenomenon with no equal. And the rest, as they say, is history.
MOVIES
Deadline

Why ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Go To Streaming – Paramount CinemaCon Lunch

Click here to read the full article. Asked on Thursday about streamers that fawned for Top Gun: Maverick during the pandemic when cinemas were closed, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said there were no other option. It was always a big-screen destination. “I felt, and so did Tom [Cruise], this was a movie for theaters — that’s why we made it,” said Bruckheimer. “That’s how the first one became a success,” he said, after Paramount screened the movie for attendees as part of its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. “We wanted it to be a big experience, and you felt it today with the laughter...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

'The Batman 2' Announced, 'Avatar 2' Footage & More At CinemaCon

Sean has been in Las Vegas all week attending this year’s CinemaCon. So why don’t we take the chance to sit down and run through some of the most exciting footage and announcement?. Olivia Wilde gave a first look at her sophomore film, Don’t Worry Darling, and it...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
Polygon

The Batman 2, with Robert Pattinson, confirmed by Warner Bros.

In further unsurprising sequel news from this week’s film industry convention CinemaCon, Warner Bros. has confirmed that it will make a sequel to The Batman. Star Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves will both return for the follow-up to the biggest film of 2021 so far. No release date was given.
MOVIES
Daily Californian

Watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Online Free Streaming at Home Here’s How

Nicolas Cage Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Nicolas Cage movie at home. Is The Unbearable Weight available to stream? Is watching The Unbearable Weight on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service.
MOVIES
Daily Californian

Watch The Batman (2022) Online Free Streaming: New Batman Digital Release Here’s How

Here’s When You Can Watch ‘The Batman’ For Free to See Robert Pattinson as the New Bruce Wayne The Batman streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies ,Reddit including where to watch Robert Pattinson’s anticipated movie at home. Is The Batman 2022 available to stream? Is watching The Batman on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch The Batman for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy