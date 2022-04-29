ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

These Are the Counties in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoJmfG00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 627 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 439 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Wheeling metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marshall County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Marshall County stands at 487 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Wheeling metro area, Marshall County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Marshall County, WV 487 154 28,418 8,993
2 Belmont County, OH 448 307 22,938 15,706
3 Ohio County, WV 390 166 26,077 11,095

Comments / 0

