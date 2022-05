Shining Girls may look and move like a traditional serial killer drama, but it’s far from just another straightforward mystery series. The new Apple TV+ original centers on Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss), a woman who survived an attack by the show’s mysterious serial killer, as she sets out to finally solve the mystery behind the event that nearly killed her. The series, which is based on a 2013 novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes, is littered with the bodies of dead women, but by letting Moss’ Kirby lead its story, Shining Girls roots itself in a perspective that is often left out of most serial killer shows.

