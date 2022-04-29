These Are the Counties in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,508 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 368 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hardin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hardin County stands at 445 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area, Hardin County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Hardin County, TX 445 251 21,359 12,042 2 Newton County, TX 434 61 9,710 1,365 3 Orange County, TX 422 355 17,789 14,951 4 Jefferson County, TX 330 841 18,817 48,022

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .