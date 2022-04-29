ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

These Are the Counties in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoJUj400 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,508 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 368 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hardin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hardin County stands at 445 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area, Hardin County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hardin County, TX 445 251 21,359 12,042
2 Newton County, TX 434 61 9,710 1,365
3 Orange County, TX 422 355 17,789 14,951
4 Jefferson County, TX 330 841 18,817 48,022

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Beaumont, TX
Health
Port Arthur, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Beaumont, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Hardin County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Hardin County, TX
Health
Port Arthur, TX
Health
Port Arthur, TX
Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Hardin County, TX
Coronavirus
Beaumont, TX
Coronavirus
City
Port Arthur, TX
County
Hardin County, TX
24/7 Wall St.

The Cheapest City to Get Groceries in Every State

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Car Theft Crimes Are Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
WSB Radio

100s of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria

Hundreds of urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, but it's not because people are leaving. It's just that the U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. Under the new criteria, more than 1,300 small cities, towns and villages designated urban a decade ago would be considered rural.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Was the First State Admitted to the Union

The United States seemed to start in stages. The Revolutionary War began on April 19, 1775. The Declaration of Independence was proclaimed on July 4, 1776. The name “United States of America” became official on Sept. 9 of that year. The Constitution was written on Sept. 17, 1787, but wasn’t ratified by the requisite nine […]
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy