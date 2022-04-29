ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

These Are the Counties in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoJOfw00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 2,567 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 282 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Valencia County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Valencia County stands at 355 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Albuquerque metro area, Valencia County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Valencia County, NM 355 270 24,498 18,608
2 Torrance County, NM 346 54 17,236 2,688
3 Sandoval County, NM 301 424 23,952 33,717
4 Bernalillo County, NM 268 1,819 21,803 147,755

