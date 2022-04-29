ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNoJNnD00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,517 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 461 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Youngstown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mahoning County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mahoning County stands at 469 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, Mahoning County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Mahoning County, OH 469 1,084 23,163 53,521
2 Trumbull County, OH 464 937 20,658 41,686
3 Mercer County, PA 440 496 20,774 23,398

Comments / 0

