Adams County, PA

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN and Union IN. In Southeast Indiana, Franklin IN. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Liberty, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Laurel, Everton, Mounds State Recreation Area, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Billingsville, Peppertown, Cottage Grove, Buena Vista, Hamburg and Kitchel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Boyle, Casey, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair; Boyle; Casey; Fayette; Garrard; Jessamine; Lincoln; Madison; Mercer; Russell Strong thunderstorms entering the southern Blue Grass region At 442 AM EDT/342 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line from near Nicholasville to near Lancaster to near Columbia. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lexington, Liberty, Nicholasville, Danville, Stanford, Lancaster, Mccreary, Wilmore, and Russell Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Claiborne, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Tensas, northern Concordia and Catahoula Parishes, southwestern Claiborne, Jefferson and northeastern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lorman to near West Ferriday to near Aimwell. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchez, Vidalia, Ferriday, Alcorn, Jonesville, Fayette, Clayton, Waterproof, Lee Bayou, Stanton, Rosefield, Lorman, Wildsville, Spokane, Stampley, Red Lick, Helena, Walters, Mcnair and Aimwell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
WGAL

Chilly and blustery weather ahead for south-central Pennsylvania

The calendar may say late April, but it's going to feel more like the middle of March in south-central Pennsylvania. Sustained winds will range between 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. The winds will make it feel like the 40s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. A...
YORK, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
#Weather Gov Ctp
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Wayne, southwestern Laurel, southeastern Pulaski, McCreary and northwestern Whitley Counties through 715 AM EDT At 642 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burfield, or 8 miles southeast of Monticello, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kidds Crossing, Slavens, Gregory and Co-Operative around 650 AM EDT. Ritner, Denney and Delta around 655 AM EDT. Marshes Siding around 700 AM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. For the Marmaton River Basin...including Nevada...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marmaton River near Nevada. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, minor flooding occurs near the gage site and affects low lying areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Sunday was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will remain at 20.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 11/02/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Jackson, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Estill; Jackson; Rockcastle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Estill, Jackson and Rockcastle Counties through 630 AM EDT At 542 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Linville, or over Mount Vernon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wildie, Muellersville, Roundstone, Burr, Conway and Snider around 545 AM EDT. Boone, Bummer, Hummel, Orlando, Dudley Station, Flat Rock, Sinks and Pine Hill around 550 AM EDT. Johnetta, Cooksburg, Disputanta, Donaro, Jep Hill, Withers and Gauley around 555 AM EDT. Goochland, Threelinks, Robinet, Morrill and Horse Lick around 600 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Eglon, Loam, Clover Bottom, Dango, Kerby Knob, Ardery, Middlefork, Shirley, Carico, Collingsworth, Sandgap, Hurley, Shop Branch, Hisel, Waneta, Brazil, Alcorn, Dabolt, Olin, McKee, Macedonia, Bradshaw, Foxtown, Gray Hawk, Atkinstown, Blanton Flats and Mildred. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East Periods of snow tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight, with the heaviest snow expected between 8 pm and 2 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South pass may become slick at times later tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for wet and cold conditions.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Delaware; Hamilton; Hendricks; Howard; Madison; Marion; Tipton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Marion and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 757 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Kokomo, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Lebanon, Zionsville, Speedway, Danville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Westfield, Avon and Cicero. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Morgan, northeastern Owsley, Breathitt, northwestern Magoffin, eastern Lee and Wolfe Counties through 730 AM EDT At 638 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Williba, or 7 miles south of Campton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bethany, Lane, Pence, Lawson, Gentry, Yeadon and Elkatawa around 645 AM EDT. Jackson, Hollonville, Wilhurst, Vancleve, Landsaw, Baptist, Frozen Creek, Fivemile and Stillwater around 650 AM EDT. Simpson, Paxton, Moct, Malaga, Lexie, Sewell, Keck, Trent and Hazel Green around 655 AM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.2 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Elko County, White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: South Central Elko County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is a possibility as well, reducing visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Southern Livingston; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of St. Helena, Livingston, southeastern East Feliciana, Tangipahoa and eastern East Baton Rouge Parishes through 800 AM CDT At 705 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Montpelier, or 8 miles south of Greensburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hammond, Denham Springs, Greensburg, Amite, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, Livingston, Independence, Roseland, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Springfield, Montpelier, Watson, Natalbany, Pride, Robert and Greenwell Spring. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 10 and 53. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 20 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

