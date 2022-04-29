ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

StudyFinds Blotter: Other Notable Health Research From April 28, 2022

By Kenno Elum
 2 days ago

Here’s a look at other notable health studies, innovations and research from around the world. Links will take you to press releases or journal entries. Schizophrenia is a serious psychiatric disorder that starts in late adolescence or early adulthood and affects around 1 in 300 people worldwide, according to the World...

MedicalXpress

Financial risks posed by unproven stem cell interventions in Japan

The research group led by Professor Misao Fujita conducted a study to estimate the total amount the Japanese government would refund if a patient received unproven cell interventions and applied for a medical expense deduction. Some regenerative medicines whose safety and efficacy have not been fully confirmed in clinical trials...
WebMD

Researchers to Study COVID-19 Relapses After Paxlovid Use

April 29, 2022 -- U.S. researchers are planning to study how often and why coronavirus levels come back for some COVID-19 patients who take Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug, according to Bloomberg News. The CDC and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are considering a variety of epidemiological and...
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
Medical News Today

Moderna's new COVID-19 booster protects better against Omicron and other variants

Moderna has said its updated COVID-19 vaccine booster protects better against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. The booster was designed to target two variants—the original variant and the Beta variant. The redesigned vaccine also remained more effective against the original, Beta, and Omicron variants six months after administration. The...
thefreshtoast.com

What Are The Side-Effects Of Quitting Cannabis?

Although the physical effects of quitting cannabis will end after the drug has left an individual’s system, the mental and psychological symptoms can continue for longer periods. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),...
MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic link between childhood and adult anxiety and depression

Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
Nature.com

Impact of CDC warning on co-prescribing of opioids and benzodiazepines in older allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients

The use of opioids and/or benzodiazepines in older adults (65"‰y+) who received an allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) is not known. In March 2016, the CDC released its strongest guidelines against prescription of opioids and co-prescription of opioids"‰+"‰benzodiazepines. We evaluated the use of opioids and/or benzodiazepines in older (65"‰y"‰+"‰, n"‰="‰114) vs. younger (40"“64"‰y, n"‰="‰240) allogeneic-HCT recipients before and after the CDC guidelines. The proportion of patients with >10-days of use of opioids and/or benzodiazepines peri-HCT (day-14 to +28) was compared. Opioids: the older (65"‰+"‰y) group had similar odds of receiving opioids as the younger group (40"“64"‰y) [O.R. 0.7 (95%CI:0.4-1.2)]. Those transplanted after the CDC guideline had 0.4 (95%CI:0.2"“0.7) times the odds of receiving opioids. Benzodiazepines: The older (65"‰+"‰y) group was 0.6 times (95%CI:0.3"“0.9) as likely to receive benzodiazepines. There was no significant change in benzodiazepines use after the CDC guideline. Opioids"‰+"‰Benzodiazepines: The older group (65"‰+"‰y) was 0.5 (95%CI:0.3"“0.9) times as likely to receive both opioids+benzodiazepines. There was no significant change in opioids+benzodiazepines use after the CDC guideline. Though we observed a significant decrease in use of opioids after the CDC guideline, the use of benzodiazepines and combined opioids+benzodiazepines remained constant. Older recipients (65"‰+"‰y) received less opioids, benzodiazepines, and combined opioids+benzodiazepines.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
biospace.com

BMS Scores FDA Approval for Novel HCM Treatment Camzyos

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration greenlit Bristol Myers Squibb’s Camzyos (mavacamten), the first FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that specifically targets the source of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Obstructive HCM is a progressive disease where the heart walls thicken, which increases the difficulty for the heart to expand normally...
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
