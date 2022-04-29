ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans GM Nick Caserio says coach Lovie Smith was flexible with draft picks

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Offensive coaches want the team to draft offensive players. Defensive coaches want the club to take defensive players. That is just the way it is.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio knows that it is a part of the process, but also recognizes that there is some give and take to the matter.

Caserio is working with a new coach for his second draft in Lovie Smith, a successful defensive coach; a contrast to the longtime offensive assistant in Houston’s coach a year ago, David Culley.

According to Caserio, Smith was open with who the Texans took with their Nos. 3 and 15 overall selections in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft.

“I think a lot of it is just having constructive dialogue and conversation,” said Caserio. “Okay, if we do this, what are the alternatives? If we do something else, how is that going to fit? I would say the one thing about Lovie, he is very open-minded and flexible, so if we did something else, I think he would have been okay with that as well.”

The Texans grabbed a talented defender in former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley. Smith, who is effectively doubling up as the defensive coordinator for Houston in 2022, got his lockdown cornerback to star in his Tampa 2 scheme.

Houston used their 15th overall pick, which they obtained in some wheeling and dealing with the Philadelphia Eagles, to select former Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and offensive line coach George Warhop got their mauler to help rebuild the running game.

“Again, it’s a collaborative effort and just trying to make good decisions for the team and for the organization,” said Caserio. “Those are the most important things.”

The collaboration continues as the Texans still have 11 more picks to go in the draft with three on Day 2.

