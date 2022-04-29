Aggies Wire answers what Texas A&M G Kenyon Green will bring to the Texans

The Houston Texans selected former Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Originally the Texans entered the draft with the No. 13 pick, which they acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, but managed to flip it to the Philadelphia Eagles for some fourth-round and fifth-round picks. Houston also got the chance to take Green with the 15th pick. Now, the Texans have a blue-chip prospect playing along the interior offensive line.

Joey Ickes from the Aggies Wire spent time with the Texans Wire to provide insight as to what Green will bring to the Texans’ offensive line.

How does Kenyon Green help the run game?

JI — “Green helps in the run game because he’s a big aggressive interior lineman who can be a people mover. No matter what type of schemes Pep Hamilton wants to implement, Green will execute them at a high level.”

2. Was No. 15 overall too high for Kenyon Green?

JI — “I think 15 was probably the top of the range I would have expected Green to be drafted. We believed the [Los Angeles] Chargers were real options to take him at 17, so I don’t think there was much of a reach. Especially in this class that is pretty flat from 15-50 or so.”

3. Which side do you expect Kenyon Green to line up?

JI — “He could play either the left or the right, but the majority of his college career was spent on the left side, and I would be looking for ways to make that happen.”

4. How important is it to have a nasty guy in the interior OL?

JI — “It matters to be mean because every down is a brawl for those guys in there, and you need to have a certain personality and and willingness to mix it up over and over.”

5. What are his weaknesses?

JI — “As exhibited by his athletic testing numbers, Green is not the most naturally athletic lineman. This can get him into some trouble pretty quickly. But his good technique and strength makes up for less than ideal situations.”