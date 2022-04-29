ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Aggies Wire answers what Texas A&M G Kenyon Green will bring to the Texans

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GegjO_0fNoHC9e00

The Houston Texans selected former Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Originally the Texans entered the draft with the No. 13 pick, which they acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, but managed to flip it to the Philadelphia Eagles for some fourth-round and fifth-round picks. Houston also got the chance to take Green with the 15th pick. Now, the Texans have a blue-chip prospect playing along the interior offensive line.

Joey Ickes from the Aggies Wire spent time with the Texans Wire to provide insight as to what Green will bring to the Texans’ offensive line.

How does Kenyon Green help the run game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCZyf_0fNoHC9e00
erome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

JI — “Green helps in the run game because he’s a big aggressive interior lineman who can be a people mover. No matter what type of schemes Pep Hamilton wants to implement, Green will execute them at a high level.”

2. Was No. 15 overall too high for Kenyon Green?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzNpb_0fNoHC9e00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

JI — “I think 15 was probably the top of the range I would have expected Green to be drafted. We believed the [Los Angeles] Chargers were real options to take him at 17, so I don’t think there was much of a reach. Especially in this class that is pretty flat from 15-50 or so.”

3. Which side do you expect Kenyon Green to line up?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2komdc_0fNoHC9e00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

JI — “He could play either the left or the right, but the majority of his college career was spent on the left side, and I would be looking for ways to make that happen.”

4. How important is it to have a nasty guy in the interior OL?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRSNB_0fNoHC9e00
SJerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

JI — “It matters to be mean because every down is a brawl for those guys in there, and you need to have a certain personality and and willingness to mix it up over and over.”

5. What are his weaknesses?s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0tHY_0fNoHC9e00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

JI — “As exhibited by his athletic testing numbers, Green is not the most naturally athletic lineman. This can get him into some trouble pretty quickly. But his good technique and strength makes up for less than ideal situations.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Texans Draft: WR John Metchie III Says He'll Be Ready By July

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans may have executed the most significant steal of the 2022 NFL Draft. With their second-round selection at pick No. 44, the Texans drafted wide receiver John Metchie III from Alabama. Metchie entered the draft as one of the top wide receivers of his class, but an ACL injury catapulted his stock.
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

A domed stadium for Browns? A kicker in NFL Draft 2022? Risking the future? Hey, Terry

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the NFL Draft this weekend, Browns fans have lots of questions about their team. Hey, Terry: I believe at some point in the next few years, the Haslams will begin talking about the need for a new domed stadium – especially if Deshaun Watson helps get the Browns to the Super Bowl. If so, would you prefer it to be built near downtown or in a suburb? – Tim O’Hara.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Green, OH
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Texas Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Texas A M#American Football#Aggies Wire#Texas A M G Kenyon Green#The Cleveland Browns#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Texans Wire
Awesome 98

Will Texas Tech’s Newest Commit Ever Play for Texas Tech?

The Texas Tech basketball program has found some solid momentum under the last two head coaches in identifying, pursuing, and locking in dynamic transfers looking for one last run. They haven't all been All-Big 12 players, but nobody has benefitted more than Texas Tech in the last five years when...
LUBBOCK, TX
WFAA

NFL Draft Day 2: Texans take hometown star Jalen Pitre, 'Bama WR Metchie

LAS VEGAS — The Houston Texans further bolstered a defense that was among the worst in the league last season on the second day of the NFL draft Friday night. The Texans selected Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in the second round with the 37th pick a night after taking LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Biggest surprises from Round 1

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, and it was predictably as unpredictable as expected. An early run on defensive prospects and a handful of aggressive trades shook up Round 1, making for an entertaining evening of picks. Here are some of the biggest surprises...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Sports
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
WHIO Dayton

Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams is the Dallas Cowboys' latest second-round pick with an off-field issue, drafted Friday night just a few days after owner Jerry Jones said he was getting more conservative about such choices. The Cowboys took Williams with the 56th...
FRISCO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

103K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy