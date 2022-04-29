ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans GM Nick Caserio breaks down LSU CB Derek Stingley

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFNlZ_0fNoGRga00

The Houston Texans added talent to their cornerback group in former LSU CB Derek Stingley.

The Texans used the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft to take the first defensive back off the board, and also help start a cornerback comparison for a long time. The New York Jets took Ahmad Gardner the very next pick. The two will be linked for the rest of their careers.

General manager Nick Caserio met with the media after the conclusion of the first round and talked about the logic in taking Stingley, and also broke down the former Bayou Bengal’s game.

1. Stingley has practice against top competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KXkG_0fNoGRga00
Scott Clause-USA TODAY NETWORK

“I think one of the benefits of watching him and following that program going back, I mean, they’ve had a lot of good players come through there,” Caserio said. “Ja’Marr [Chase] was there. Terrence Marshall was there. Justin [Jefferson] was there. We had the opportunity to see him work against those types of players, which I would say is indicative of the types of players that we are going to see — our whole team and the defense is going to see on a regular basis.”

2. Stingley is a technician

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4FUc_0fNoGRga00
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

“Combine that, I would say his football acumen is good,” said Caserio. “Really cares about football. He is a technician. He is really devoted to understanding the techniques of playing the position.”

3. Why they picked Stingley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCGIH_0fNoGRga00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“When you look at everything in totality, we just felt like that made the most sense for our team, and I would say just organizationally there was a consensus, so I think that’s important as well,” said Caserio. “You want to take a number of opinions. Take those into consideration. Be thoughtful about it. Not that everybody has to agree on it, but if there’s sort of a feeling mutually, then I think that says a lot for the player and just for everybody else involved. I would say that was probably a big part of why we did what we it.”

