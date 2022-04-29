ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Riding seven-game point streak

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tkachuk notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild. Tkachuk...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Wild beat Avs, clinch home-ice advantage for series with Blues

The Minnesota Wild clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, earning a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild entered the night locked into a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues but home ice for the best-of-seven series was up for grabs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Special Teams Perfect in OT Win Over Flames

After a rough loss to the Arizona Coyotes two nights prior, the Minnesota Wild were looking to get back into the win column. They started their final back-to-back of the regular season against the Calgary Flames and things were pretty equal for the first two periods. It was tied at zero after one, as the Flames got on the board first in the second period but the Wild answered right back to tie it up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
#Game Point
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Picks up two points in win

Bailey recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Capitals. Both of Bailey's points came in the third period, assisting on Kyle Palmieri's power-play tally before deking two defenders to score the team's fifth goal. The 32-year-old forward has been playing well of late with two goals and four assists in his last five contests. Bailey now has 13 goals and 30 assists in 73 games this season.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lends helper Friday

Pietrangelo produced an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pietrangelo earned four assists over his last 11 games of the season. The 32-year-old's second season in Vegas was fairly similar to the first, with the added benefit of mostly staying healthy. The defenseman finished with 13 goals, 44 points, 227 shots on net, 164 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He picked up a career-high four points while shorthanded this season while serving as a fixture in the top four.
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up two points in win

Karlsson recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over St. Louis. Karlsson scored early in the third period before adding an assist three minutes later on a Jonathan Marchessault goal. The goal was the 29-year-old center's first in six games. Karlsson finishes the season with 12 goals and 23 assists in 67 games.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Connor Hellebuyck makes 32 saves, Jets beat Flames 3-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night. Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg. The Jets will conclude the season Sunday at home against the Seattle Kraken. Matthew Tkachuk scored...
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
