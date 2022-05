Two teenagers share their experiences growing up in military homes and what they’ve personally sacrificed to support their parents’ careers. Mitchell Matella is the 2022 Military Child of the Year for the Navy. He is the son of Navy Cmdr. Thomas Matella, the chief nurse anesthetist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and Kristen Matella, a healthcare contract manager. When faced with the choice of starting his senior year of high school in a new school across the country or splitting his family to stay in his current school, Matella took a challenging third route — finishing high school at 16 to keep the family together. Now 17, he is currently taking a gap year before attending college in the fall to study engineering.

VIENNA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO