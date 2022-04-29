ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, April 29

By Fitzie
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and happy friday hoddlers. Let’s end the week with something lovely!. Tottenham posted some wholesome content last night. Meet Ryley Keys. Ryley was told he would never walk, but was having a kickabout in his backyard after years of building up strength. And then comes the...

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rooney, Dybala, Osimhen, Tchouameni, Reguilon

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (Football Insider) Derby manager Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun) Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction

Less than a minute into the match Chelsea would show Tottenham what they came in for today at Kingsmeadow. Quick transition from defence to attack led to Sam Kerr recording our first shot on target from a Jess Carter cross, defended by Spurs goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela. The Blues kept on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp On The Importance Of His Assistants & Continued Development

Somehow, six- and-a-half years into Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, it still doesn’t feel real. How did we, as Liverpool fans, luck out to have the world’s greatest manager—and one of the world’s top human beings—in charge of our beloved club, particularly after so many years in the wilderness? And somehow, we’ll get him for at least four more years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Explains Reasons for Extending Liverpool Stay

Jürgen Klopp has signed an extension to keep him at Liverpool through to the summer of 2026, giving fans four more years with the most important and successful manager the club have had since the days of Shankly and Paisley. Some of his reasons for staying are the squad,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Leeds United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a red hot Leeds United. The Premier League is rolling as the title race comes to the final matches. Time and Date: Saturday, 30 April 2022 Kickoff at 17:30 (GMT-UK) 12.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp: “I Am Nothing Without My Staff”

How could the news about Jürgen Klopp staying at Liverpool for two years past his original release date get any better? By including Pepin Ljinders and Peter Krawietz in the deal. Klopp has long attributed much of his success to his team of assistants, most notably Peter who has followed him since Mainz - a relationship that Klopp himself describes as “an old couple.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Tottenham | Match Details & How To Watch

In their penultimate and last home league fixture of the season, Everton takes on Tottenham with little to play for. With two games left, the Blues realistically can do no better than ninth but no worse than their current tenth. They could leapfrog Aston Villa one spot ahead; the Villains lead by just three points and have two remaining fixtures.
SPORTS
SkySports

Mohamed Salah named Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22. Salah, 29, has contributed a hugely impressive 22 goals and 13 assists in just 31 Premier League games to help propel Jurgen Klopp's side to second in the table, just a point behind champions Man City with just five games left this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Liverpool match thread: A fantastic early kick-off to stretch those weary legs!

Liverpool visits St James’ Park looking to get their 25th Premier League win of the season today. The team led by Jürgen Klopp has scored 85 goals against just 22 conceded. This bunch has finished 20 games without getting scored on even once in their 33 matches to date. Lord have mercy. There is this feeling of inevitability with the Reds these days with which you know a goal is coming no matter what you do. Happened to Everton. Happened to Villarreal. Will it happen today again?
PREMIER LEAGUE

