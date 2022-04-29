ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Last-place Nats on 8-game losing streak: 'It's been tough'

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP National Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0SHw_0fNoEjhC00

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez still sticks to his favorite catch phrases and his familiar optimism, invoking phrases about “going 1-0 today” and “anything can happen.”

He recalls, naturally, that when the Nationals were 19-31 early in 2019, “Everybody wrote us off, right?” And he reminds his listeners, of course, that a World Series title eventually arrived that fall.

And yet, as his club prepared to embark on a nine-game road trip scheduled to begin Friday night at the San Francisco Giants, even the man of the perpetually sunny disposition allowed this assessment: “I'm not going to lie. It's been tough.”

Those words came after a 3-2 loss to the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday wrapped up a three-game sweep, which followed a three-game sweep against San Francisco last week, which came after two losses to close a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Add it all up and that's eight losses in a row for the Nationals, who have managed to push across a total of just 16 runs during that span.

Overall, Washington is off to a 6-15 start, on a trajectory to finish last in the NL East for the third straight time. Here's how bad the rebuilding Nationals are in the scheme of things: The only club with fewer wins in the major leagues at the moment is the Cincinnati Reds.

“It’s been a tough week or so for us here,” said Patrick Corbin, the left-hander who signed a six-year, $140 million contract as a free agent before 2019 and was a key component of that championship squad in rotation and bullpen in the postseason, but has struggled since.

Not too many folks are witnessing this display in the District, however: Announced attendance at Nationals Park during the just-concluded homestand averaged 18,553, and included a worst-turnout-since-the-Expos-moved-to-Washington of 9,261 for one game.

“Baseball has a lot of ups and downs. It's tough when things aren’t going well for everybody,” Corbin said. “You try to do more — and sometimes doing less is best.”

Corbin was not the biggest problem in Thursday's loss, even if it left him with an 0-4 record and an 8.69 ERA.

There was the defense that made two errors.

There was the bullpen that allowed two inherited runners to score in the seventh, one via a wild pitch.

And there was an offense that produced merely four hits — zero from Juan Soto (currently batting .243 with three RBIs all season) or Nelson Cruz (hitting .160). Soto walked in his last two at-bats Thursday, including with a runner in scoring position in the eighth, and while Martinez constantly praises the 2020 NL batting champion's patience at the plate, the skipper did allow he would prefer the slugger to be “a little more aggressive” in such situations.

“I’ve been staying up. I've been looking at a bunch of different things, trying to get guys better,” Martinez said. “Throughout our lineup, there’s no consistent at-bats. ... We’re not getting that big hit. We’re not having that big inning. We need to start swinging the bats a little bit better.”

Should the issues persist for Cruz, there could be consequences for what general manager Mike Rizzo likes to term his “reboot,” because the 41-year-old designated hitter presumably would draw less in return if shipped away at the trade deadline.

Starting center fielder Victor Robles is batting .152. Shortstop Elcides Escobar is at .123 and was replaced in the lineup the past two games by rookie Lucius Fox, who is 0 for 20 — and whose list of misadventures includes vomiting on the field during Sunday's loss, a throwing error in the third inning Thursday, when he also was picked off first base after walking.

Among the recent lowlights: Two Nationals baserunners were thrown out at the plate on consecutive plays in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Miami.

“Guys, maybe, in here are trying to do a little too much,” Corbin said. “Just got to go out there and trust what we’ve got and trust the people behind you.”

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Rolling Marlins hand reeling Nats 8th straight loss, 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Music blaring, smiles all around, the Miami Marlins are enjoying postgame time these days — five victories in a row, a winning record and second place in the standings will do that. Especially for a team, as left-hander Trevor Rogers pointed out after his longest...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Phillies' winning streak ends painfully in Mets no-hitter

NEW YORK -- What a buzzkill. The Phillies' season-best, four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Friday night when their high-priced lineup was no-hit by five New York Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss at Citi Field. It was the 20th time in franchise history that the Phillies were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Mets meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -124, Phillies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0. New York has a 6-2 record in home games and a 15-5 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Rays look to keep home win streak going, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-8, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Yankees look to prolong win streak, take on the Royals

LINE: Yankees -208, Royals +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Kansas City Royals. Kansas City has gone 5-6 at home and 7-11 overall. The Royals have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Nelson Cruz
ABC News

Chicago Bear agree to release quarterback Nick Foles after two seasons

The Chicago Bears have agreed to release quarterback Nick Foles, the team confirmed on Saturday night. The Bears originally acquired Foles two seasons ago in a trade with Jacksonville for a fourth-round pick. After starting seven games in 2020, the Super Bowl LII MVP only logged one start last season....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Judge leads surging Yankees past sloppy Orioles

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game, and the surging New York Yankees beat the sloppy Orioles 10-5 on Thursday.Judge hit his fifth homer two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu's grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats.Judge also had a tying hit and Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York's four-run fifth, when all the runs were unearned."Whenever you get extra outs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Washington Nationals#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Cincinnati Reds
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Giants and Nationals meet in series rubber match

LINE: Giants -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. San Francisco has a 14-7 record overall and a 6-4 record at home. Giants hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tampa Bay Times

Twins snap Rays’ three-game winning streak

ST. PETERSBURG — On an afternoon in which he set a career high for strikeouts, Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan might have pitched to one batter too many. McClanahan, despite having thrown 85 pitches, came out for the top of the sixth inning Saturday at Tropicana Field. He surrendered a two-run homer that sparked the Twins’ 9-1 victory over the Rays before 18,846 fans.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC News

ABC News

626K+
Followers
150K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy