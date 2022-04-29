ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Red Flag Warning issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Western Greenbrier DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN and Union IN. In Southeast Indiana, Franklin IN. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Liberty, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Laurel, Everton, Mounds State Recreation Area, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Billingsville, Peppertown, Cottage Grove, Buena Vista, Hamburg and Kitchel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East Periods of snow tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight, with the heaviest snow expected between 8 pm and 2 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South pass may become slick at times later tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for wet and cold conditions.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is expected reducing visibility at times to around 1 mile.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Durham; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Randolph; Vance; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Widespread visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The northern Piedmont of central North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times. Conditions will improve by mid-morning.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Laurel; Pulaski; Rockcastle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Laurel, northeastern Pulaski, southwestern Jackson and central Rockcastle Counties through 615 AM EDT At 529 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bobtown, or 9 miles north of Somerset, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Valley Oak, Bandy, Shopville and Bee Lick around 535 AM EDT. Level Green, Willailla and Quail around 540 AM EDT. Hansford, Bloss, Sand Springs, Wabp, Bromo, Spiro and Maretburg around 545 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Luner, Pongo, Wellhope, Burr, Billows, Sand Hill, Pine Hill, Flat Rock, Dudley Station, Orlando, Gauley, Camp Wildcat, Hazel Patch, Sinks, Jep Hill, Withers, Donaro, Wood Creek Lake, Robinet, Hare, Templer, Cruise, Mershons, Lamero, Eberle, Carico, Horse Lick, Ardery, Victory, Dango, Parrot, Peoples, Middlefork, Greenmount and Atlanta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Lee, Menifee, Morgan, Powell, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Estill; Lee; Menifee; Morgan; Powell; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Powell, western Morgan, east central Estill, Menifee, north central Lee and Wolfe Counties through 700 AM EDT At 620 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fitchburg, or 7 miles east of Irvine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pilot, Rogers Chapel, See, Rosslyn and Cat Creek around 625 AM EDT. Standing Rock, Lombard, Leeco, Zachariah and Bowen around 630 AM EDT. Natural Bridge S.P., Glencairn, Slade, Rogers, Nada, Haystack, Torrent and Whisman around 635 AM EDT. Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Red River Gorge, Koomer Ridge Campground, Jenson, Pine Ridge and High Falls around 640 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Campton, Calaboose, Mariba, Baptist, Valeria, Stoll, Pomeroyton, Gosneyville, Toliver, Trent, Stillwater, Denniston, Wellington, Maytown, Murphyfork, Ezel, Hazel Green, Artville, Korea, Lower Gilmore, Dan, Henry, Pekin, Mize, New Cummer, Grassy Creek, Rexville, Omer, Woodsbend, Demund and Nickell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Casey, Garrard, Lincoln, Madison, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Casey; Garrard; Lincoln; Madison; Russell Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds crossing the southern Blue Grass At 511 AM EDT/411 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line from near Lancaster to 6 miles north of Hogue to near Jamestown. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Richmond, Stanford, Lancaster, Berea, Russell Springs, Crab Orchard, Boneyville, Eli, Peytontown, and Teddy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 07:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

