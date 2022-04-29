ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Red Flag Warning issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 07:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Western Greenbrier DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN and Union IN. In Southeast Indiana, Franklin IN. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Liberty, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Laurel, Everton, Mounds State Recreation Area, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Billingsville, Peppertown, Cottage Grove, Buena Vista, Hamburg and Kitchel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Durham; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Randolph; Vance; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Widespread visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The northern Piedmont of central North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times. Conditions will improve by mid-morning.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Laurel; Pulaski; Rockcastle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Laurel, northeastern Pulaski, southwestern Jackson and central Rockcastle Counties through 615 AM EDT At 529 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bobtown, or 9 miles north of Somerset, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Valley Oak, Bandy, Shopville and Bee Lick around 535 AM EDT. Level Green, Willailla and Quail around 540 AM EDT. Hansford, Bloss, Sand Springs, Wabp, Bromo, Spiro and Maretburg around 545 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Luner, Pongo, Wellhope, Burr, Billows, Sand Hill, Pine Hill, Flat Rock, Dudley Station, Orlando, Gauley, Camp Wildcat, Hazel Patch, Sinks, Jep Hill, Withers, Donaro, Wood Creek Lake, Robinet, Hare, Templer, Cruise, Mershons, Lamero, Eberle, Carico, Horse Lick, Ardery, Victory, Dango, Parrot, Peoples, Middlefork, Greenmount and Atlanta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Delaware; Hamilton; Hendricks; Howard; Madison; Marion; Tipton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Marion and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 757 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Kokomo, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Lebanon, Zionsville, Speedway, Danville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Westfield, Avon and Cicero. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Menifee, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Estill; Menifee; Powell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Powell, western Morgan, east central Estill, Menifee, north central Lee and Wolfe Counties through 700 AM EDT At 620 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fitchburg, or 7 miles east of Irvine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pilot, Rogers Chapel, See, Rosslyn and Cat Creek around 625 AM EDT. Standing Rock, Lombard, Leeco, Zachariah and Bowen around 630 AM EDT. Natural Bridge S.P., Glencairn, Slade, Rogers, Nada, Haystack, Torrent and Whisman around 635 AM EDT. Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Red River Gorge, Koomer Ridge Campground, Jenson, Pine Ridge and High Falls around 640 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Campton, Calaboose, Mariba, Baptist, Valeria, Stoll, Pomeroyton, Gosneyville, Toliver, Trent, Stillwater, Denniston, Wellington, Maytown, Murphyfork, Ezel, Hazel Green, Artville, Korea, Lower Gilmore, Dan, Henry, Pekin, Mize, New Cummer, Grassy Creek, Rexville, Omer, Woodsbend, Demund and Nickell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Boyle, Casey, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair; Boyle; Casey; Fayette; Garrard; Jessamine; Lincoln; Madison; Mercer; Russell Strong thunderstorms entering the southern Blue Grass region At 442 AM EDT/342 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line from near Nicholasville to near Lancaster to near Columbia. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lexington, Liberty, Nicholasville, Danville, Stanford, Lancaster, Mccreary, Wilmore, and Russell Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

