Red Flag Warning issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Estill; Menifee; Powell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Powell, western Morgan, east central Estill, Menifee, north central Lee and Wolfe Counties through 700 AM EDT At 620 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fitchburg, or 7 miles east of Irvine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pilot, Rogers Chapel, See, Rosslyn and Cat Creek around 625 AM EDT. Standing Rock, Lombard, Leeco, Zachariah and Bowen around 630 AM EDT. Natural Bridge S.P., Glencairn, Slade, Rogers, Nada, Haystack, Torrent and Whisman around 635 AM EDT. Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Red River Gorge, Koomer Ridge Campground, Jenson, Pine Ridge and High Falls around 640 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Campton, Calaboose, Mariba, Baptist, Valeria, Stoll, Pomeroyton, Gosneyville, Toliver, Trent, Stillwater, Denniston, Wellington, Maytown, Murphyfork, Ezel, Hazel Green, Artville, Korea, Lower Gilmore, Dan, Henry, Pekin, Mize, New Cummer, Grassy Creek, Rexville, Omer, Woodsbend, Demund and Nickell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ESTILL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO