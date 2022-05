A second, high-ranking Los Angeles County sheriff's official claims Sheriff Alex Villanueva knew about a controversial use-of-force video five days after it happened because she showed it to him herself – and she says she was demoted over it in retaliation.Until just a few weeks ago, Robin Limon was an assistant sheriff, part of the command staff just below Villanueva himself. She filed a claim Thursday, accusing him of trying to frame her and retaliating against her by forcing her to choose between retiring or being demoted four ranks.The claim was filed over an incident that happened more than a...

