HUMBOLDT COUNTY (CBS SF) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search Wednesday night for a missing man and his son who were on their fishing boat in Humboldt Bay a day earlier. According to officials, the family of 68-year-old Scott Arbaugh and 49-year-old Josh Arbaugh notified the Coast Guard around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday after they did not return home. The pair had launched their 16-foot boat from Fields Landing Tuesday morning to test the boat’s motor. Coast Guard helicopter and boat crews were deployed, along with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Police Department and the California Department of Fish...

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO