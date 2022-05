Cool and refreshing, this easy Cucumber Salad is a welcome addition to any barbecue spread. It may look simple, but this side dish has a surprisingly complex flavor. English cucumbers and halved cherry tomatoes form the foundation for this salad, transforming as they marinate in a simple dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, and white wine. Fair warning: the wine is not cooked out in this dressing, so be prepared for a touch of alcohol. It's important to let the wine and lemon juice marinate with the cucumber slices for about an hour to allow the wine to mellow, for a more balanced (less boozy) flavor.

