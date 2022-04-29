ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman murdered, found buried in backyard: police

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Florida woman found buried in a Jacksonville backyard last week was murdered, police said.

The body of LaDonna Williams, 41, was discovered partially covered near a fence behind a rental property last Wednesday, according to WJXT-TV .

It was unclear if she had been at the home or how she died, according to the report. William’s children told the local outlet they had not heard from their mother in two months.

Local investigators had reclassified her death as a homicide, the station reported.

Williams spoke to the outlet in 2015 after surviving a domestic stabbing attack.

“I wasn’t sure who was going to live and who wasn’t,” she said at the time.

“I feel like my son put his life on the line for me and he very well could have lost his life.”

A site that was raising money for Williams’ funeral expenses said she was a “grandmother of two, soon to be four.”

“LaDonna was an independent, strong, motivated women and mother. She lived life day by day ready for whatever God had planned,” LaDaisha Williams wrote.

