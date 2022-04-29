New Western Kentucky Art Studio to Provide Special Needs Children Space to Express Themselves Through Art

The importance of finding the right hairstylist or barber can not be overstated - if you've ever had an amazing (or horrible) haircut, you know this to be true. We've all been there - you feel so much more confident and have a little more pep in your step after a sweet haircut. Conversely, the opposite is true too - a bad cut will make you want to throw on a hat and hide from the world until your hair grows back out. When you think about it, an argument could be made that your stylist/barber is the most important person in your life. Maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but not much.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO