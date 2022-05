WWE's roster of NXT superstars has undergone a massive makeover in recent months, and now another veteran wrestler is reportedly looking to end his tenure with the company. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, NXT superstar Roderick Strong has requested to be released from his contract. Strong signed with WWE in October 2016 and spent his entire run as part of the NXT brand.

