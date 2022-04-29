ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rodney King's Daughter Recalls LA Riots 30 Years On: 'It Was Just Crazy'

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It was just crazy. I've never experienced anything like that in my life," Lora King told Newsweek of the riots that rocked Los Angeles in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

On This Day: Riots erupt in LA over Rodney King beating

April 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1854, Ashmun Institute in Pennsylvania, the first college founded solely for African-American students, was officially chartered. In 1885, women were admitted for the first time to examinations at England's Oxford University. In 1913, Gideon Sundbach of Hoboken, N.J., was issued...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Reflecting on the Rodney King police beating case, 30 years later

Friday marks 30 years since four white Los Angeles police officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King -- an incident that was caught on videotape. The verdict sparked days of unrest. Francoise Hamlin, associate professor of History and Africana studies at Brown University, joins CBS News to talk about the case and how the conversation around policing has changed in the 30 years since.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
Fox News

Massive increase in Black Americans murdered was result of defund police movement: experts

Support of Black Lives Matter and calls to defund the police reverberated across America in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, igniting social justice protests and riots at a time when the coronavirus and lockdowns upended society in unprecedented ways. What was left in 2020's wake was a massive increase in the number of murders, dealing a disproportionate blow to Black Americans.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney King
Person
George Floyd
Complex

Over a Dozen L.A. Gangs Are Targeting and Robbing the Rich and Famous, Police Say

The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Riots#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#American
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Young Money Artist Mellow Rackz Gets Pistol Whipped And Robbed In L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Young Money artist Mellow Rackz was reportedly beaten and pistol-whipped during a robbery in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (April 26). The incident is said to have occurred following a date the 20-year-old Florida native had gone on with a man earlier that night, but it’s unclear if he’s believed to be connected to the crime. According to SayCheeseTV, Mellow Rackz and her security team were ambushed at gunpoint and robbed, with the rapper’s jewelry and purse being taken from her during the incident. The extent of Mellow Rackz’s injuries has yet to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
907K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy