ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

Wind Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delta County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Eagle County, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
County
Montrose County, CO
County
Gunnison County, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is expected reducing visibility at times to around 1 mile.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions will make their return today as southwest surface winds strengthen across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions are expected in all areas except the northeast and east central plains where increased low-level moisture will be along with thunderstorms. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday along and east of the central mountain chain. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening and from Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds Sunday 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. West to northwest winds Monday at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent both Sunday and Monday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East Periods of snow tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight, with the heaviest snow expected between 8 pm and 2 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South pass may become slick at times later tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for wet and cold conditions.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gunnison River#Uncompahgre River#River Valley#Grand Valley#Wind Advisory#14 29 00#Debeque To Silt Corridor
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Lee and Pontotoc. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.0 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Shannon, Plantersville, Furrs, Troy, Nettleton, Sherman, Flowerdale, Bissell, Palmetto, Beech Springs, Skyline, Old Union, Indian Hills, Belden and Chesterville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A very dry air mass and very dry fuels remain in place today. Combined with increasing winds this afternoon, critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of southwest and south- central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. This includes the lowlands of southwest and south central New Mexico as well as the southwest mountains and the Sacramento Mountains of southern New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Yadkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley affecting Norman County. .River levels continue rising within Minor flood stage this morning along the Wild Rice River. This rise is expected to continue throughout the day Sunday before reaching a crest late Sunday/early Monday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM CDT Sunday was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND MUCH OF SOUTHERN NEVADA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102.In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...From late this morning through early this evening. * WIND...Northwest winds gusting to 35 mph for areas northwest of Las Vegas, and southwest winds gusting to 35 mph for areas near and southeast of Las Vegas. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 8 to 15 percent in the lower elevations, and near 15 percent in the higher elevations. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN and Union IN. In Southeast Indiana, Franklin IN. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Liberty, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Laurel, Everton, Mounds State Recreation Area, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Billingsville, Peppertown, Cottage Grove, Buena Vista, Hamburg and Kitchel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT on Sunday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220...224...225...229 and 230...which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Lake, Chaffee, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy