Wind Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions will make their return today as southwest surface winds strengthen across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions are expected in all areas except the northeast and east central plains where increased low-level moisture will be along with thunderstorms. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday along and east of the central mountain chain. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening and from Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds Sunday 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. West to northwest winds Monday at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent both Sunday and Monday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 6 HOURS AGO