ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, UT

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand County, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph expected. Winds will be strongest near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadway impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional sundowner winds are expected Sunday night and Monday night which may require additional wind advisories.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Difficult travel can be expected for north-south oriented routes, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may also generate hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may generate hazardous boating conditions over Lake Powell.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arches#Exertion#Wind Advisory#Grand Flat
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Durham; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Randolph; Vance; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Widespread visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The northern Piedmont of central North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times. Conditions will improve by mid-morning.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN and Union IN. In Southeast Indiana, Franklin IN. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Liberty, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Lake Santee, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Laurel, Everton, Mounds State Recreation Area, Dunlapsville, Alquina, Whitewater State Park, Billingsville, Peppertown, Cottage Grove, Buena Vista, Hamburg and Kitchel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Western Greenbrier DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley affecting Norman County. .River levels continue rising within Minor flood stage this morning along the Wild Rice River. This rise is expected to continue throughout the day Sunday before reaching a crest late Sunday/early Monday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM CDT Sunday was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy