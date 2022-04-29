ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia’s defense dominated the first round of the NFL draft 3 1/2 months after whipping Alabama in the national championship game. The surprising part was that linebacker Nakobe Dean wasn’t among the Bulldogs whose names were called Thursday night. Dean, who watched a half dozen of his...

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

2022 NFL Draft: Live updates

----- Pick No. 34: North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson by the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings got this pick in an intradivision swap with the Detroit Lions, then made another intradivision trade with Green Bay. The Packers made the pick most thought they would make in the first round – a wide receiver, although maybe not this one. Green Bay picked Georgia linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle DeVonte Wyatt in the first round. Watson was a standout at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

NFL Draft 2022: How much each first-round pick will be paid

After paychecks for the NFL’s 2021 draft class shrank because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the league’s bottom line, the players picked in the 2022 draft’s first round are getting a big boost in compensation. No. 1 selection Travon Walker from Georgia can expect...
Yardbarker

Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round. The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Stueber off the board in 2022 NFL draft

From a three-star prospect out of New England to being drafted into the NFL, it’s been quite the journey for Michigan football right tackle Andrew Stueber. Stueber was offered by the Wolverines after the coaching staff received a good look at him at the 2016 Big Man camp, and he committed to the maize and blue shortly after. Thought to project more inside, Stueber gained his first real taste of action as a redshirt freshman in 2018, when starting right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty was injured in the penultimate regular-season game against Indiana. Stueber started the next two games at right tackle against Ohio State and Florida. In 2019, however, a battle was expected between him and second-year four-star tackle Jalen Mayfield. Mayfield won by default when Stueber tore his ACL in the offseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia RB Zamir White taken in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft

Georgia running back Zamir “Zeus” White was selected with the 122nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. It was on the 17th pick of the fourth round that Georgia had its 10th player this year drafted into the NFL. White’s selection breaks the program record UGA set last year when it had nine players selected.
saturdaytradition.com

2022 NFL Draft: 7 B1G players selected in Round 2

The B1G’s second round was just as successful as the first during the 2022 NFL Draft. Friday night, 7 former B1G stars heard their named called in the second round of the event. That total matches the conference’s first-round number, also having 7 players picked on Thursday night.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 RB Aneyas Williams

After picking up a recent commitment from Williamsburg High School athlete Derek Weisskopf, the Iowa Hawkeyes are back after it in the 2024 class with an offer to running back Aneyas Williams. Williams is a 5-foot-10, 195 pound running back out of Hannibal High School in Missouri. According to 247Sports, Williams is a four-star recruit. 247Sports regards Williams as the nation’s No. 219 player overall in the 2024 class, the No. 37 athlete and the sixth-best player from Missouri. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams is the No. 268 player nationally, the No. 38 athlete and the No. 7 player from...
IOWA STATE

