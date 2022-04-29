Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

From a three-star prospect out of New England to being drafted into the NFL, it’s been quite the journey for Michigan football right tackle Andrew Stueber. Stueber was offered by the Wolverines after the coaching staff received a good look at him at the 2016 Big Man camp, and he committed to the maize and blue shortly after. Thought to project more inside, Stueber gained his first real taste of action as a redshirt freshman in 2018, when starting right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty was injured in the penultimate regular-season game against Indiana. Stueber started the next two games at right tackle against Ohio State and Florida. In 2019, however, a battle was expected between him and second-year four-star tackle Jalen Mayfield. Mayfield won by default when Stueber tore his ACL in the offseason.

