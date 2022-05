Tiger Woods landed in Tulsa this afternoon ahead of an early practice round at Southern Hills, venue of the year's US PGA Championship from May 19-22. Woods, who finished a very respectable 47th at The Masters in his first competitive event just 13 months after his horror car crash, is still down on the entry list to compete in the season's second major of the year in three weeks time.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO