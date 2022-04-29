ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Lake, IN

Indiana 105 @ Forever Green Landscaping in Cedar Lake

By karlberner
indiana105.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Alycia Tassone and Indiana 105 Saturday, May 7th at Forever Green Landscape Center in Cedar...

indiana105.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Cedar Lake, IN
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FingerLakes1.com

White Castle introduces new menu item

White Castle is permanently adding a new item to their menu. The new item pays tribute to the first burger they served. The new menu item has been named The 1921 Slider. It has been named such to celebrate 101 years of White Castle burgers. It was inspired by the first one made, back in 1921. Read more about it here.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHR

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Million-dollar Powerball winner sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in Indiana is holding onto a million-dollar Powerball ticket. The Hoosier Lottery reports a Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls was sold in the state for Wednesday's $473.1 million drawing. The million-dollar ticket was sold at Kroger, located at 1571 N. State St., in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

COVID cases climb in Illinois. Which areas are seeing the highest numbers?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in more than two months, new daily COVID cases in Illinois have topped 4,000. Cases are also rising in Chicago, but they're milder and far less deadly than at any stretch of the pandemic.CBS 2's Chris Tye looks at the numbers and where in our area cases are highest -- and what it means for your family.The states around Illinois are seeing cases soar; Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana -- but in Illinois, Lake County and DuPage County are the stories here. Starting in the western suburbs -- DuPage County cases are up 111 percent...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Landscaping
CBS Chicago

Body of missing Indianapolis man recovered on beach in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) – The body of a missing Indianapolis man has been recovered from a beach in Porter County, Indiana Thursday. The body of Bryce Dunfee, 22, was recovered at West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park about a half-mile away from where he was reported missing. Responders were dispatched to West Beach in response to a person in the water on Feb. 21. While on the scene, they learned that five people stepped onto a shelf of ice along the shoreline when it began to crack. As the group returned to shore -- Dunfee fell in. His friends tried to rescue him, but the waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts, according to authorities.He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, khaki pants, and black shoes.Ogden Dunes Police Department, Portage Police Department, Gary Police Department, National Park Rangers, and Porter County Coroner's Office are assisting in the investigation. 
PORTER COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Indiana DNR: Nature Knows Best Don’t Mess With Baby Bunnies

It's springtime in the Tri-State which means the weather is warming up, and our furry friends are starting to come out of their winter hiding spots. It also means it's baby season. Indiana Department of Natural Resources: Nature Knows Best. Each year well-meaning people end up causing issues for rabbits...
INDIANA STATE
WGN TV

Canceled Tornado Warning for Portions of DuPage and Cook Co.

..THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ______________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Northwest Indiana middle school student faces bomb charge

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana middle school student faces a charge of possessing a destructive device after two improvised explosive devices were found inside a backpack, authorities said. A Union Township Middle School administrator notified a resource officer about potential explosive devices in the student’s backpack, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said. […]
PORTER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy